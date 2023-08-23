This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Stephanie Stuckey's grandfather was the original brand founder, and she has recently revived the brand.
August 23, 2023
We chatted with Stephanie Stuckey, chair of the board, Stuckey’s, about its history, products, and what’s new and upcoming for the brand. The brand was originally founded by Stephanie Stuckey’s grandfather, and she has recently revived it.