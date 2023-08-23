We chatted with Stephanie Stuckey, chair of the board, Stuckey’s, about its history, products, and what’s new and upcoming for the brand. The brand was originally founded by Stephanie Stuckey’s grandfather, and she has recently revived it.

Watch the video above, or click here.

Related: Stuckey's: How a blast from the past remains relevant today;

Stuckey's invests in its pecan brand, new Georgia facility