CandyRific is launching two limited-edition, collectible items in celebration of 100 years of Disney. The Disney100 Collectible Candy Dispensers and Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Candy Case 2-Pack Gift Set will be ready for shipping in late summer/early fall.

The collectibles include:

Disney100 Limited Edition Collectible Dispensers: These classic round dispensers are topped with Disney Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse characters and are 12” tall. Each is filled with 0.63-oz. of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). The dispensers also include special metallic accents in a matching silver gift box. Suggested retail price: $16.99.

Disney100 Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Candy Character Cases: Available as Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse characters, these candy cases are approximately 4" tall and come as a two pack, complete with 0.70-oz. of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). With special metallic accents and matching silver boxes, these two-pack gift sets are a perfect gift for Disney fans. There is also a loop on the top to hang the character case from a chain or string. SRP: $9.99.

