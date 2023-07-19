Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. is continuing to expand its ReCreate brand.

Following collaborations with Major League Baseball and Angel City Football Club, ReCreate has been named the Official CBD of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL).

"As we continue to trailblaze the future of professional sports, staying at the forefront of player well-being and recovery is core to our mission," said Mike Rabil, co-founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Charlotte's Web and their focus on performance with their ReCreate products make for an ideal, player-forward partnership for our league. We're thrilled to name ReCreate the official CBD of the PLL."

ReCreate gummies combine organic broad-spectrum CBD and functional botanicals to address specific wellness goals. The ReCreate gummy line includes:

Endurance: ReCreate Endurance Gummies combine organic broad-spectrum CBD and beetroot to make the hard work of making it through the day a bit easier.

ReCreate Muscle Recovery Gummies combine organic broad-spectrum CBD and tart cherry to support muscle recovery.

ReCreate Brain Support Gummies combine organic broad-spectrum CBD and organic Lion's Mane to help support cognition.

ReCreate Rest Gummies combine organic broad-spectrum CBD and Passionflower to encourage relaxation.

"ReCreate's expansion could not have been timed more perfectly, aligning with an exhilarating period of change in the realm of sports and wellness," said TJ McGovern, VP sports and entertainment. "The integration of CBD as a natural choice for players, trainers, staff, and fans has sparked a significant transformation, and ReCreate is thrilled to be part of this revolutionary wave with our ground-breaking sports partnerships, offering innovative formulations and formats for individuals to embrace CBD in their wellness routines."