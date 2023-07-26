Process equipment manufacturer Automated Flexible Conveyor has unveiled a knife-edge spiral screw design. Offered with the company's Spiralfeeder flexible screw conveyor, the knife-edge spiral was developed to transfer bulk materials that cake, pack, or stick without clogging the transfer conveyor system or degrading the material. The knife-edge spiral features a proprietary, beveled design that creates a scraping action between the screw and the outer tube to ensure the powders, pellets, granules, and other materials move smoothly and consistently from hopper to discharge.

The spiral screw design has been used successfully with pieces of frozen peppermint bark with white and dark chocolate, cocoa powders, pancake mix, and cake mix.

Custom-beveled on the outer edge at the ideal angle based on the properties of the material, the AFC knife-edge spiral design is manufactured in stainless steel as standard in a wide range of sizes and is offered with a polished finish for sanitary processing. The knife-edge spiral joins round, flat, and custom spirals among the types available to accommodate any powder transfer application.

The flexible screw conveyors with knife-edge spirals are designed and manufactured at the company's New Jersey facility. Product testing is offered in the on-site test lab prior to delivery and installation.

For more information, contact Automated Flexible Conveyor, Inc., 55 Walman Ave., Clifton, NJ 07011; (800) 694-7271, sales@afcspiralfeeder.com; AFCSpiralFeeder.com.