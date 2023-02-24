SPIRALFEEDER flexible screw conveyors from process equipment manufacturer Automated Flexible Conveyor feature a choice of spiral types to ensure the screw design promotes highly efficient material transfer when conveying nearly any type of powder, pellet, flake, or other bulk material. Specified based on the properties of the material to be transferred, the AFC screw conveyors are offered with either round, flat, or the company's proprietary knife edge spiral types as standard, along with custom spirals if necessary.

The round spiral shape minimizes friction for transferring sensitive materials such as coffee beans with a gentle conveying action on a durable platform for long life and low maintenance. The flat spiral shape acts as a rotating shelf to transfer large volumes of materials with low bulk densities at high flow rates such as cake mixes and mica. The knife-edge spiral shape is designed to transfer challenging materials that cake, pack, stick, or smear without clogging the system or degrading the material.

Available on all of the company's flexible and solid screw conveyors, the various spiral types feature carbon steel or optional stainless steel construction for sanitary processing and may be specified in a wide range of lengths to fit the installation. The screw conveyors are designed and manufactured at the company's New Jersey facility. Product testing is offered in the on-site test lab prior to delivery and installation.

For more information, contact Automated Flexible Conveyor, Inc., 55 Walman Ave., Clifton, NJ 07011; 800-694-7271, sales@afcspiralfeeder.com; AFCSpiralFeeder.com.