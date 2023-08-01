Icon Foods, an ingredient supplier with more than two decades of supporting the worldwide growth of clean-label food and beverage production, has announced the hiring of Rick Hanson as director of operations.

Hanson brings a wealth of expertise to the Icon Foods team with experience that spans more than 20 years of operations leadership in both large public and small private equity firms, including industrial manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, complex electro-mechanical, and biotech. Most recently he was a site leader and operations manager for Amazon, where he oversaw the execution of all business, technical, and fiscal functions of its Portland fulfillment center, including its grocery center.

Hanson holds an MBA from Capella University and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Metropolitan State University. He is a certified change management professional (PROSCI) and has completed various management and operations efficiency certifications.

"We warmly welcome Rick Hanson to our team and look forward to the contributions he will make," said Thom King, CEO of Icon Foods. "With his impressive background and proven track record in managing complex operations, Rick will play a pivotal role in strengthening our position as a reliable and innovative ingredient supplier to food and beverage manufacturers.”

At Icon Foods, Hanson will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations, including supply chain management as well as regulatory compliance and certifications, including Kosher, organic, non-GMO, and QAI. He will also lead efforts for labor, material, and process improvement and drive other continuous improvement initiatives.

One of Icon Foods’ strengths is its diversified supply chain, which does not rely on a single source for various ingredients, including stevia, allulose, inulin and monk fruit, among others. This strategy has allowed the company to maintain greater stability and consistency in light of global supply chain fluctuations, King said.

“I am happy to join Icon Foods and contribute to a team that answers the need for clean label sugar reduction,” Hanson said. “Thom’s passion to ‘do the right thing’ permeates the culture of the company, and their commitment to a never-ending improvement approach strongly resonates with me.”