Spooky season is back and so are Just Born Quality Confections fall offerings! These festive treats from Just Born are the perfect way to embrace the fall season, and are available at retailers nationwide.

The Peeps Brand has brought back its marshmallow shapes, sure to ignite everyone’s Halloween spirit. The Peeps brand products are all $1.25-$1.49 for a three-count package and $1.45-$2.29 for a six-count package, with less than 50 calories per treat. The treats are gluten-free and fat-free, as well.

The Peeps Halloween products include:

Peeps Marshmallow Pumpkins: Celebrate Halloween with pumpkins, minus the messy carving hassle! These pumpkin-shaped Marshmallow treats are decorated with three different jack-o-lantern faces and are ideal for snacking or as a festive decoration for fall baking creations.

Peeps Marshmallow Ghosts: Ghostly and sweet! These white Marshmallow Ghosts adorned with spooky faces can be a shareable Halloween treat or complement any seasonal craft or recipe.

Peeps Marshmallow Monsters: A sweet treat for trick-or-treaters, these green monster-shaped Peeps bring Halloween celebrations to the next level and are sure to fright and delight any goblin or ghoul.

Peeps Marshmallow Skulls: More sweet than spooky, these bright and colorful Skulls allow fans to express their "Peepsonality" and celebrate the season while enjoying Peeps Marshmallow.

In addition, Just Born will be releasing Goldenberg's Peanut Chews Original Dark, in a 100-count (32-oz.) stand up bag. The Peanut Chews include peanuts, molasses, and original dark chocolate flavor, and the SRP is $12.99-$14.99 per bag. The chews have less than 50 calories per piece, and are kosher and gluten-free.

Goldenberg's Peanut Chews have been serving its fans chewy, chocolatey bite-sized pieces loaded with crunchy roasted peanuts for over 100 years.

Just Born Qualify Confections is on the current Candy Industry "Global Top 100 Candy Companies" list.