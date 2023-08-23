Sugar Plum Chocolate recently released a new item for Halloween and two items for the Thanksgiving and autumn season.

For Halloween, the brand is offering a Halloween Boo Box, with a suggested retail price of $49.00:

Sugar Plum's Halloween Boo Box includes chocolate-covered Halloween pretzels, chocolate-covered cookies and graham crackers, caramel popcorn drizzled in chocolate, chocolate-covered pretzel balls, gummy spiders, and a white chocolate ghost lollipop.

For Thanksgiving, the brand released an Autumn Assortment Box, retailing for $55.00:

Sugar Plum’s Autumn Assortment Box is full of favorite chocolate-covered treats and fall flavors, including an Apple Pie Milk Chocolate Bar, Pumpkin Spice Latte White Chocolate Bar, Maple Bourbon Pecans, Pumpkin Spice Almonds, Caramel Corn, Peach Hearts, Milk Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers, and Milk Chocolate Covered Sandwich Cookies with Orange Drizzle.

As well as a Sugar Plum Apple Pie Bark, with a retail of $35.00: