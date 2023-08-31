The Association Partner Program returns to PACK EXPO (Sept. 11–13 Las Vegas Convention Center) with more than 30 organizations leveraging their knowledge and making an impact in manufacturing. The program connects leading associations, dedicated to advancing the packaging and processing industry, with PACK EXPO attendees and exhibitors, bringing significant resources, insights, and expertise to the largest and most comprehensive industry event in North America this year.

The 15th edition of the show encompasses nearly 1 million square feet of exhibit space. Exhibitors numbering 2,300 will showcase the latest machinery, new materials, technologies, and solutions to address the packaging and processing needs of 30,000 attendees from 40-plus vertical markets. With multiple free educational platforms and countless networking opportunities, the event will provide endless prospects for exchanging ideas and professional growth.

“The PACK EXPO Partner Program connects our attendees to leading associations from all segments of the packaging and processing industry,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “With more than 30 partners this year, making it our largest partner program to date, the breadth and depth of industry knowledge brought by these partners is unrivaled and is an invaluable resource to attendees and exhibitors participating in the show.”

2023 Association Partners:

3-A Sanitary Standards

AIM, Inc.

AMERIPEN

ASD Turkish Packaging Manufacturers

Association for Roll-to-Roll Converters

Australian Packaging and Processing Machinery Association Ltd (APPMA)

CANAINCA

Composite Can and Tube Institute (CCTI)

Consumer Brands Association

Contract Packaging Association

F4SS – The Foundation for Supply Solutions

Foil & Specialty Effects Association

FPA – Flexible Packaging Association

‍IBWA – International Bottled Water Association

‍In-Mold Decorating Association

Instituto Argentino del Envase

International Society of Beverage Technologists (ISBT)

IoPP – Institute of Packaging Professionals

Koelnmesse

MHI Automation Industry Groups

National Confectioner's Association (NCA)

OMAC – The Organization for Machine Automation and Control

OPC Foundation

‍PLCopen

Reusable Packaging Association (RPA)

SNAC International

The Association of Plastic Recyclers

‍The Cold Pressure Council

The Tube Council

S. Department of Commerce – Commercial Service

World Packaging Organisation (WPO)

In addition to the Association Partner Program, PMMI has also partnered with international industry associations from across the globe to host international pavilions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. International Pavilion Organizer Partner Associations include:

Asia Eastern Media Company

CCPIT - China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Machinery Sub Council

CFPMA - China Food and Packaging Machinery Industry Association

Confederation of Danish Industry

Expotim International Fair Organizations

Fundación Argentina para la Promoción de Inversiones y Comercio Internacional

INP – Brazilian Plastics Institute/Think Plastic Brazil

Italian Trade Agency

Mouvement Des Entrerprises De France International

PROMPERU

UCIMA – Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association

Participants can get the latest statistics on the show here, including daily registration updates as well as other key indicators about show progress.

Registration is $130.

