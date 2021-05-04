Registration is now open for PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2021 (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) to welcome the industry back together at the only comprehensive packaging and processing event in the world this year.

“We continuously monitor the industry, and exhibitors and attendees alike are eager to return to conducting business and experiencing new machinery, materials, technologies and solutions in-person,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO of show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. “There is no substitute for seeing technology up close, manipulating materials and containers, experiencing controls systems, speaking to multiple vendors and getting answers on the spot.”

Spaced across four large convention center halls, PACK EXPO Las Vegas offers countless opportunities for ideas from 40-plus vertical markets to cross-pollinate. Healthcare Packaging EXPO provides the broadest range of equipment and technology solutions for life sciences, showcasing targeted solutions for pharmaceutical, medical device, nutraceuticals and biologics.

“Our industry’s essential role over the past year shed light on new technological needs, and these improvements and advancements in equipment and technology will continue to evolve,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “Walking the aisles, connecting with colleagues and meeting new people will allow attendees the opportunity to discover solutions they didn’t even know they needed.”

Free educational sessions located throughout the exhibit halls will provide chances to grow, learn and accomplish professional goals with suppliers showcasing breakthrough technologies, best practices and case studies at the Innovation Stages. The Forum, an interactive stage encouraging open discussions with industry experts, the Reusable Packaging Stage, hosted by the Reusable Packaging Association, and the new PACK to the Future Stage are also must-visit show floor destinations to learn about the latest trends and discuss the future of the industry.

The Cold Pressure Council Annual Conference (Sept. 28-29) will also take place in conjunction with PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, offering education on the latest in High Pressure Processing (HPP) technologies. All registrants of the CPC conference receive complimentary registration to PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021 will also feature the return of the Processing Zone with solutions from food processing/systems, food safety, engineering, design and construction services and more. Attendees can once again start their search for front-of-the-line processing solutions while continuing to solve their packaging challenges all under one convenient roof. A processing-specific Innovation Stage will also feature sessions targeting the processing sector.

Additional pavilions contain targeted solutions. The Package Printing Pavilion will shine a spotlight on digital printing and converting technologies and labeling, coding and marking solutions. The Containers and Materials Pavilion showcases the innovative packages and solutions that are proven to capture the eyes of consumers, including the Showcase of Packaging Innovations, the best and brightest ideas in product packaging that have advanced the industry in the past year. The Confectionary Pavilion will house industry-specific solutions for candy and snack food connoisseurs while serving as the home of the Candy Bar Lounge for networking and industry expert advice with Lounge sponsors from the National Confectioners Association.

The PACK to the Future interactive experience debuts at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, showcasing the industry’s past, present and future. PACK to the Future will display carefully curated items and machinery from some of the world’s largest consumer packaged goods and packaging companies. Industry experts, futurists, business and financial leaders will speak daily on where the industry has been, where it is now and what the future holds for packaging and processing.

Networking opportunities abound at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, including a Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network breakfast with a keynote presentation and an Emerging Leaders Network event for young packaging and processing professionals on the rise.

In addition to PMMI provided networking, 19 association partners have signed on to support and exhibit at Las Vegas, with many offering opportunities for their members to connect during the show, including CPA, the Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA), OMAC-The Organization for Machine Automation and Control, Flexible Packaging Association and more.

With its PACK Ready health and safety program, PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is prepared to welcome the industry back safely, employing thorough and up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Learn more at packexpolasvegas.com/packready.

Registration, which includes access to both PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, is $30 until Sept. 3, after which the price increases to $130. For more information and to register online, visit packexpolasvegas.com and hcpelasvegas.com.