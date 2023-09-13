The National Football League (NFL) season is underway, and Snickers, part of Mars, is back for the third year in a row to help football fans avoid embarrassing "rookie mistakes." This year, Snickers, the official chocolate sponsor of the NFL, focused on one unfortunate mistake: not having a lucky item to support teams. To help underprepared fans, the brand launched the Snickers Luck Shop, a first-of-its kind online store that will drop lucky items and gear from Snickers NFL team partners throughout the season.

The first drop? Lucky Snickers Bars. The limited-edition bars were stashed deep within the NFL Headquarters, soaking up luck in a room filled with Super Bowl Rings and official NFL Honors trophies. Fans can visit the Snickers Luck Shop to enter to be eligible for a chance to purchase a Lucky Snickers Bar kit, with proceeds going to the NFL Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football, from players at all levels to communities across the country.

"Having partnered with the league for nearly twenty years, we're excited to have another season underway," said Martin Terwilliger, senior director of marketing, Mars Wrigley. "Building on our current Rookie Mistake of the Year campaign, the Snickers Luck Shop is another fun way we are extending the program and further engaging with our consumers and NFL fans everywhere. We've loved curating the online store with our NFL team partners and can't wait to offer fans the relief of having a lucky item in-hand, while inspiring moments of everyday happiness throughout the season."

To be among the first to know about future drops on Snickers Luck Shop, fans can register now for alerts on SnickersLuckShop.com.

"Through this one-of-a-kind partnership with Mars and the Snickers brand, we are excited about the opportunity to interact with fans in such a unique way and make a difference in the community," said Alexia Gallagher, vice president of philanthropy and executive director of the NFL Foundation. "We look forward to creating special moments throughout the season and seeing the impact the funds donated will make to the greater NFL family."

In addition to the new Snickers Luck Shop, the brand also kicks off its annual Snickers Rookie Mistake of the Year sweepstakes, which will once again reward fans who share examples of their own rookie mistakes. Fans can submit rookie mistakes at Snickers.com/RookieMistake for a chance to win prizes throughout the NFL season. One lucky fan will be crowned "Snickers Rookie Mistake of the Year" and win two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII, where they will have the opportunity to experience celebrating on the field after the game.

