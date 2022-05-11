Company: Mondelēz International

Website: www.oreo.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.79

Product Snapshot: As a longtime supporter of PFLAG National, OREO is releasing its first official retail Pride pack in celebration of Pride Month this June.

The OREO Pride Limited Edition Cookie pack reinforces the importance of active allyship by transforming the cookie pack exterior into a beautifully decorated canvas full of authentic words of love for the LGBTQ+ community sourced from real, lifelong allies. It is designed to be written on and meant to be gifted.

Amidst the messages of support on the exterior, the pack offers an open space where OREO and PFLAG National encourage allies to write personalized notes of allyship before sharing cookies with their loved ones.

The pack classic OREO chocolate sandwich cookies, each boldly featuring a “PROUD” embossment on the chocolate basecake.

Starting May 11, the limited-edition cookies will be available for pre-sale online at OREO.com/Pride and the cookies will also be available at retailers nationwide starting May 18, while supplies last.