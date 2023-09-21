The World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) has announced the appointment of Mariette Verbruggen as its new VP corporate affairs. Verbruggen brings a wealth of experience and expertise in corporate communications, sustainability, and stakeholder engagement within the cocoa sector, making her a valuable addition to the WCF team.

Prior to joining the World Cocoa Foundation, she served as the director of global communications at Cargill. During her time at Cargill, she played a pivotal role in shaping the global communication strategies for its cocoa and chocolate business.

Commenting on Verbruggen's appointment, Chris Vincent, president of the World Cocoa Foundation, said, "We are delighted to welcome Mariette to the World Cocoa Foundation. Her extensive communications experience in the cocoa sector signifies a significant step forward in strengthening WCF’s ability to drive positive sustainability change in the cocoa and chocolate sector. Mariette will also play an important role in strengthening our stakeholder engagement program,” Vincent concluded.

At the World Cocoa Foundation, Verbruggen will lead the corporate affairs team in advancing the organization's mission to create an equitable and thriving cocoa sector. She will be responsible for overseeing WCF's global communications strategy and stakeholder engagement; articulating a vision for sustainability in the cocoa sector and driving the strategy priorities of the WCF.

In expressing her feelings about her new appointment Verbruggen states: "I am honored and humbled to be a part of the World Cocoa Foundation. Driving change in a sector as complex as cocoa can only happen through an informed debate about the challenges we face. I hope that WCF continues to be a leading industry voice for cocoa sustainability while contributing to achieving meaningful impact across the cocoa value chain."

In addition to her corporate accomplishments, Verbruggen also serves as a board member of the Royal Netherlands Tennis Association and is part of the Gender Equality in Tennis committee of Tennis Europe. Her contributions to the sports community underscore her commitment to fostering collaboration and organizational growth on both local and international levels.