The Original Donut Shop Coffee has announced its latest flavor innovation, The Original Donut Shop Twix K-Cup pods, inspired by the iconic chocolate cookie bars. The new flavor is now available nationwide.

The new light roast coffee is inspired by the flavor of Twix cookie bars with creamy milky chocolate, gooey caramel, and touches of the toasted shortbread sweetness.

"As we enter the fall season, sweet, cozy treats are top of mind and we're thrilled to now offer consumers a new way to enjoy the beloved Twix cookie bars," said Becky Opdyke, senior vice president, coffee marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. "Gen Z coffee drinkers drive consumption of flavored coffee, more so than all other age cohorts, so continuing to identify inventive ways for our target consumers to indulge in new varieties that push the boundaries of everyday coffee is a top priority for our brand."

The Original Donut Shop Twix K-Cup pods deliver a twist on the classic medium roast coffee with the new flavor combination. Compatible with any brewer from the Keurig portfolio, each K-Cup pod is filled with the freshest ground coffee and brews a great-tasting cup, every time.

The Original Donut Shop Twix light roast is now available at every major retailer, both online and in-store. To learn more about The Original Donut Shop Coffee, visit keurig.com/content/theoriginaldonutshop and follow @theoriginaldonutshop on Instagram, @OriginalDonutShop on Facebook, and @origdonutshop on X.

