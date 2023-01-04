Bean Box is poised to launch its Perfectly Paired Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box, available for pre-sale orders starting January 10.

The Perfectly Paired Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box includes a curated tasting tour of handcrafted chocolate and artisan coffee, built for two. Each tasting box includes two award-winning, bean-to-bar chocolates; four Valentine-inspired coffees with brew instructions; and tasting notes.

Consumers can gift their Valentine or Galentine two curated pairings of coffee and chocolate: Lait, which has medium-roast coffees with notes of creamy caramel, toffee, and brown sugar for the milk chocolate lover and Noir, which has rich, darker roasts with flavors of spice, toasted nuts, and a hint of dark fruit for those who prefer dark chocolate.

The coffee and chocolate box will retail for $58 and will be available for purchase at beanbox.com.