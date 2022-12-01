Milk Bar and The Original Donut Shop Coffee have collaborated on four custom treat recipes, including a limited-edition menu item, in time for the holiday season.

The Cup o' Cookie dessert is inspired by The Original Donut Shop Coffee Regular Medium Roast variety and will be available at Milk Bar flagship locations in New York City and Los Angeles. The treat is served in a cup wrapped with a chocolate chip-pretzel-potato chip studded cake around an inner core of creamy vanilla custard, topped with Compost Cookie Crunchies, and served with a pourable sidekick of the coffee.

"At Milk Bar, we like to flip the script, encouraging you to see things a little differently, creating new traditions and favorites. When it came to coffee we asked, why is it the cookie that always gets dunked into the coffee and not the other way around?" says Christina Tosi, chef and founder of Milk Bar. "So we teamed up with our friends at The Original Donut Shop Coffee to put a new twist on the routine, celebrating what happens when you see life with bold takes and unexpected flavors. Enter: Cup o' Cookie, my new favorite creation powered by the best coffee out there (and way to have my cookie and cup of coffee, too)."

The two brands are also three at-home recipes, available on both the Milk Bar and Keurig websites. The recipes are all inspired by or designed to be enjoyed with three of Original Donut Shop Coffee's flavors: Peppermint Bark, Coconut + Mocha Duos, and 1 Step Red Velvet Latte.

Peppermint Bark Cups: Infused with The Original Donut Shop Peppermint Bark Coffee, the cups are in a white chocolate shell with peppy bits, cocoa caramel filling and pretzels.

Coconut Mocha Granola Bars: With a sprinkling of The Original Donut Shop Coconut + Mocha Duos Coffee, these bars are made with whole oats, shredded coconut and bursts of chocolate; the recipe is available on the Keurig mobile app.

Red Velvet Shortbread Sticks: These fudgy sticks are intended to be paired with The Original Donut Shop Coffee 1 Step Red Velvet Latte for dunking.

"As a coffee brand that exists to bring 'everyday treats' to consumers through bold and unexpected flavors, a collaboration with a beloved dessert shop during the holiday season made perfect sense," says Scott Christensen, senior director of brand marketing, Keurig Dr Pepper. "We couldn't be more excited for consumers to treat themselves and their families with these delicious recipes and coffee pairings this holiday season."

Cup o' Cookie will be available at Milk Bar's two flagship locations for $16 beginning December 1, until December 19, 2022. The flagship locations are Nomad in New York (1196 Broadway at 29th Street, New York, NY 10001) and Melrose in Los Angeles (7150 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046).