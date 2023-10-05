CandyStore.com has updated its Most Popular Halloween Candy map. The map ranks the most popular Halloween candy in each state in America, as well as the first and second runners-up. The results are firmly grounded in 16 years of candy sales data. Readers can hover over each state to reveal the top three candies in that state.

Some key takeaways include:

M&M's rivals Reese's Cups for top spot

Candy Corn is back in the top ten

Sour Patch Kids rivals Skittles for #4 spot

Nationwide overall rankings as well as state by state

Worst Halloween candy for 2023

CandyStore.com received over 12,000 survey responses from the past 12 months, and the results are in.

Some key takeaways:

Circus peanuts retain the #1 worst spot

Candy corn takes second place

New addition to the Top Ten Best: Bit-O-Honey

Candy corn

CandyStore.com also published new survey results on candy corn, which can be found here.

As we approach Halloween, the age-old debate returns: is candy corn a beloved treat or a seasonal travesty? Over 3,000 participants, and opinion is divided and highly passionate.