Fairtrade America, the world's most recognized label for social justice and sustainability, will launch its fourth annual celebration of October Fairtrade Month this year with a new campaign title: "We Are Fairtrade." This campaign calls attention to the role that brands to grocers to shoppers play in creating a better world. A world where farmers and workers have an equal seat at the table and trade justice is achieved. Through three new murals in Lawrence, KS; Philadelphia; and Providence, R.I., Fairtrade America will once again utilize public art to call attention to the people behind some of consumers' favorite goods including cocoa, coffee, and bananas.

"This Fairtrade Month, we are inviting shoppers, retailers, and brands to not only choose Fairtrade, but to also go deeper in learning about and celebrating their role in creating a food system built around justice for farmers and workers," said Amanda Archila, executive director of Fairtrade America. "We must all stand with the people who grow our food to make fairer pay a reality."

Fairtrade's local retail partners in Lawrence, Philadelphia, and Providence share Fairtrade's commitment to fairer pricing, the environment, gender equality, and better working conditions. Each store will host events during October Fairtrade Month that will give residents the chance to try Fairtrade certified products and learn more about the mural, artist, farmer and Fairtrade difference.

Fairtrade areas of impact

The murals in this year's "We Are Fairtrade" campaign highlight three of Fairtrade's key areas of impact: fairer pay, increasing resilience to climate change and promoting gender equality.

As production costs continue to rise, now more than ever, we all have to do our part to prioritize a fairer deal for farmers. It is estimated that in the next 10 years climate change will push up to 130 million people into poverty. When Fairtrade promotes fairer trading conditions, it's working with farmers to build stronger supply networks and address the root of many systemic issues, poverty. In August, they increased the Fairtrade Minimum Price for coffee after reaching out to more than 600 farmer organizations and hearing overwhelmingly that farmers need to be paid more. Increasing Resilience to Climate Change: Climate change is already affecting farmers, from shifting harvest seasons to unpredictable yields to changing local workforces. The core mechanisms of Fairtrade—price, premium, and standardsall serve as a critical foundation for increasing climate resilience as adaptation and mitigation require additional resources. About 25% of the Fairtrade Standards are related to the environment and ban the use of many dangerous pesticides, encourage best practices in water and soil management, and incentivize organic farming. Beyond that, Fairtrade also harnesses their global network and experts to advocate for policies that keep farmers in mind and provide training through programs like the Climate Academy.

In addition to the murals, Fairtrade is offering a giveaway in the U.S. this October where three winners will receive a prize package for showing their Fairtrade support, including: a Cuisinart Food Processor, one mural art print of the winner's choosing from this year's murals, a year's worth of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, a buck load of Kicking Horse Coffee, an Equal Exchange hoodie, a gift card for Fairtrade bananas, and a lunch box! Follow @FairtradeMarkUS on Instagram and visit wearefairtrade.org to learn more and participate in the giveaway.

"When you choose Fairtrade, you are actively choosing a better world—a world where farmers and workers have a seat at the table," said Archila. "Together, we are part of a movement for change that makes a tangible impact. We are Fairtrade."

This year's campaign marks the first time ever Fairtrade America and Fairtrade Canada are joining forces to celebrate Fairtrade Month across both countries. The collaboration will include a free virtual event, "This is the Future of Farming - A Conversation with the Next Generation of Farmers," hosted by Leah Thomas (@GreenGirlLeah) and including candid conversations with three young Fairtrade farmers.