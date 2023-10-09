Chocolate Moonshine, a family-based company pumping out thousands of pounds of fudge nationwide, founded and headquartered in Pennsylvania, has released new varieties of fudge, truffles, and caramels. Their fudge is made in small batches with the finest ingredients, retaining their locally known quality even as they’ve expanded to nationwide shipping and storefronts.

What began as a small passion project almost 30 years ago has become a renowned dessert company recognized by industry titans like Godiva. Chocolate Moonshine’s staple flavors include Belgian chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, and salted caramel; however, they also produce a range of more creative flavors including orange creamsicle, strawberry cheesecake, and caramel apple.

All fudge flavors retail for $23.95 per pound. Flavors released within the past year include:

Cookie Monster Fudge: This Halloween Special features cookies and cream flavoring with Oreos and chocolate chip cookies.

Cookie Monster Fudge: This Halloween Special features cookies and cream flavoring with Oreos and chocolate chip cookies.
Candy Corn Fudge: Includes fudge and layers of candy corn flavor.

Candy Corn Fudge: Includes fudge and layers of candy corn flavor.
Fresh Pumpkin Fudge: Tastes just like "Pumpkin Pie" except in fudge form. Each batch is made with real pumpkin mash.

Fresh Pumpkin Fudge: Tastes just like "Pumpkin Pie" except in fudge form. Each batch is made with real pumpkin mash.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Fudge: Taking the best of both worlds, the company's fresh pumpkin fudge made with real pumpkin mash is hand-swirled with its cheesecake fudge.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Fudge: Taking the best of both worlds, the company's fresh pumpkin fudge made with real pumpkin mash is hand-swirled with its cheesecake fudge.
Bourbon Sea Salt Caramel Fudge: Bourbon Sea Salt Caramel has a base of its Belgian Chocolate Fudge and then topped with Bourbon flavored fudge and soft, gooey, hand-made caramel sprinkled with Sea Salt.

The company also makes truffles. Recent flavors include:

10-pack Farmer's Market Truffle Collection: The Farmer’s Market collection offers five different moonshine bars. Each box contains two of each Chocolate Covered Strawberry, Black Raspberry, Hazelnut, Viennese Almond, and Fresh Orange. SRP: $27.95.

10-pack Farmer's Market Truffle Collection: The Farmer's Market collection offers five different moonshine bars. Each box contains two of each Chocolate Covered Strawberry, Black Raspberry, Hazelnut, Viennese Almond, and Fresh Orange. SRP: $27.95.
10-pack Chocolate Hangover Truffle Collection: Each 10-pack includes two of each truffle: Mimosa, Cabernet, Pink Champagne, Spiked Joe, and Irish Cream. SRP: $27.95.

10-pack Chocolate Hangover Truffle Collection: Each 10-pack includes two of each truffle: Mimosa, Cabernet, Pink Champagne, Spiked Joe, and Irish Cream. SRP: $27.95.
4-pack Farmers Truffle Market Collection: Each box contains one truffle each of Hazelnut, Dark Almond, Black Raspberry, Wild Strawberry. SRP: $13.95.

4-pack Farmers Truffle Market Collection: Each box contains one truffle each of Hazelnut, Dark Almond, Black Raspberry, Wild Strawberry. SRP: $13.95.
4-pack Chocolate Hangover Truffle Collection: Each four-pack includes Mimosa, Cabernet, Spiked Joe, and Irish Cream. SRP: $13.95.

Chocolate Moonshine also makes caramels, all with a SRP of $17.95. Flavors include: