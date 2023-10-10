Surprisingly, candy corn, the ever-divisive candy, is still the king of Halloween candies, according to new data from ecommerce accelerator Pattern. The data says that no other sweet captured more share of online consumer demand during the month of October last year than candy corn, an indicator of what we’re likely to see this year.

Zooming in: These are the 10 most popular candies of Halloween 2022, and their share of demand. By and large, fruity candies tend to be favored over chocolate options.

Candy corn 17% share of demand

Gummy Bears 9%

Sour Patch Kids 9%

Skittles 8%

Jolly Ranchers 8%

Tootsie Rolls 6%

Kit Kat 5%

Reeses 4%

Starburst 4%

Nerds 4%

Wallet sting: Which candies are going to cost consumers more this year? These candies have seen the largest increases in price since last year:

Air Heads +26% in price

Baby Ruth +14%

Pay Day +12%

Tootsie Rolls +11%

Jolly Ranchers +11%

Why it matters: As consumers stock up on sweets to prepare for Halloween, retailers need to understand exactly what their customers want. With candy corn holding the largest share of consumer demand by far, it’s a good idea for store owners to ensure they have enough of this sweet treat in stock to avoid giving customers a frightful shopping experience.

What Pattern is seeing: The company evaluated consumer demand for Halloween candy on Amazon for every day of October 2022 to understand what shoppers are searching for the most.

Methodology: Pattern’s data science team analyzed pricing and demand data on Amazon during every day of 2022 to understand trends in online demand for Halloween candy.