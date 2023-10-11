Consumers who can't get enough of seasonal treats like Ghirardelli’s Caramel Apple Hot Fudge Sundae are in luck: beginning Nov 1, they can satisfy their sweater weather cravings with Ghirardelli’s’ New Peppermint Bark Hot Fudge Sundae. The sundae is available for a limited time at Ghirardelli Chocolate Shops around the country including the newly renovated Original Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop in San Francisco.

The Peppermint Bark Hot Fudge Sundae includes vanilla ice cream layered with handmade hot fudge and peppermint bark chunks topped with whipped cream, festive red sugar, and a Peppermint Bark chocolate square.

Ghirardelli's Peppermint Bark Cocoa is also available for a limited time in shops beginning in November.