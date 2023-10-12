Ferrara's Brach's brand recently conducted a recent nationwide survey among U.S. adults to uncover consumer preferences on how they plan celebrate the fall and Halloween season. From generational differences to the love of candy corn, the findings below may be surprising.

Generational comparisons:

Candy Corn Consumption : 69% of millennials enjoy eating candy corn to celebrate the fall season or Halloween. Gen X comes in second at 64%; Gen Z comes third at 61%, and Boomer comes in at 54%.

: 69% of millennials enjoy eating candy corn to celebrate the fall season or Halloween. Gen X comes in second at 64%; Gen Z comes third at 61%, and Boomer comes in at 54%. Trick-or-Treating : 62% of millennial parents choose "Trick or Treating" as their No. 1 Fall season activity (compared with the general population in the U.S. at 48%).

: 62% of millennial parents choose "Trick or Treating" as their No. 1 Fall season activity (compared with the general population in the U.S. at 48%). Costume Preferences: Scary costumes are preferred by Gen Z (44%), while millennials tend to like funny costumes (41%) best, compared with the general population in the U.S. who also like funny costumes the most (33%). Surprisingly, parents of kids like scary and funny costumes just as much (41% respectively).

The survey was conducted by Zappi on behalf of Brach's in July with a sample of 2,000 U.S. adults age 18+ who celebrate the fall season. The margin of error at this sample size is +/- 2% at the 95% confidence level.

