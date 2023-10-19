Incredible Group has unveiled its long-awaited lineup of Jelly Belly licensed toys and collectibles.

The collection, set to launch this fall, includes a range of squishy toys in various sizes shaped like Jelly Belly jelly beans, all of which are scented to replicate original Jelly Belly bean flavors.

Incredible Group’s partnership with Jelly Belly builds on a longstanding commitment to discovering, creating, and sharing the best toys and games in its market. The collection will feature squishy, scented, and collectible jelly bean toys with classic Jelly Belly bean shapes and scents. The toys will be available in two different collectible sizes and a variety of packs for purchase

“Jelly Belly has become an iconic brand for candy lovers, and we’re thrilled to bring a new way for everyone to enjoy the gourmet jelly bean,” said Saul Sacks, president of Incredible Group. “We’ve worked to infuse this toy collection with as many of the iconic features of authentic Jelly Belly jelly beans, and we are genuinely proud of the result.”

“Jelly Belly is excited to partner with Incredible Group to introduce a new collection of toys that capture the vibrant colors, irresistible scents, and fun of our Jelly Belly jelly beans,” said Rob Swaigen, vice president of global marketing at Jelly Belly Candy Company.

Starting this November, Jelly Belly fans can find the toy line at the following retailers in North America:

Canada: Giant Tiger, Indigo, Party City Canada, Red Apple, Toys ‘R Us, Walmart Canada, Mastermind toys, and independent retailers

Giant Tiger, Indigo, Party City Canada, Red Apple, Toys ‘R Us, Walmart Canada, Mastermind toys, and independent retailers USA: Meijer, It’Sugar, FYE, Learning Express, and independent retailers

Jelly Belly Candy Co. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.