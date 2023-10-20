Sour Patch Kids is launching a Halloween campaign that encourages consumers to face the scariest thing imaginable: their past. “Cringe or Candy” encourages fans to dig up their horrifying photos for a chance to win spooktacular prizes with a grand prize of $5,000, including Sour Patch Kids Halloween candy.

Fans can participate in a digital photo challenge by uploading their personal cringe pictures online at SPKcringeorcandy.com and playing the odds for a sweet reward from Oct. 17–31. With a click of a button, fans will immediately learn their fate—a sour trick of potentially having their cringy photo shared in the Cringe or Candy online photo gallery or a sweet reward of free Sour Patch Kids candy.

“From those awkward middle school dances to the regretful hairstyles and outfits that continue to haunt your school pictures, we all have embarrassing, cringe moments from our own past that make us laugh,” said Jenna Carls, senior brand manager, candy, Mondelēz International. “What better time than Halloween to unearth our true terrors and share a bit of loveable mischievous with Sour Patch Kids candy.”

The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is adding to the nostalgia by partnering with singer, songwriter, and culture icon Rebecca Black to create an original song, “Can’t Outrun the Ghost.” Black famously rose to fame with her viral hit song "Friday" in 2011 and has spent the decade forward bridging a path between the mainstream and the underground as a new kind of pop star.

"As the self-proclaimed queen of owning your past, this is the perfect collaboration to recognize those sour then sweet moments with Sour Patch Kids,” said Black. “Embracing our cringe-worthy moments makes us unique, and I can't wait to see everyone face their fears with ‘Can’t Outrun the Ghost’ this Halloween!"

Black's anthem will debut on TikTok (@msrebeccablack) on October 20. Fans can participate in the Sour Patch Kids “Ghosts from your Past” TikTok campaign by following these steps:

Find a cringy photo: Search the digital archives for that hilariously awkward or downright cringe snapshot from your past. Create a TikTok: Make a TikTok video re-enacting your cringey picture from the past using Rebecca Black’s “Can’t Outrun the Ghost.” Tag @TheRealSourPatchKids and Use #GhostsFromYourPast: Share the TikTok video by tagging the Sour Patch Kids brand in the caption and using the official hashtag #GhostsFromYourPast.

Sour Patch Kids Halloween Candy Variety packs are now available at major retailers in 22-, 40-, 100-, and 160-count treat size packs.

Mondelēz International is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.