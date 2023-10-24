Trolli's new Sour Electric Crawlers feature never-before-seen flavors and a swirling pattern. The gummi candy brand is known for its neon brite colors, bold flavors, and rule-bending approach to sour gummies.

The candy features two sour flavors and vibrant colors zapped together in each soft and chewy gummi worm, offering an unexpected twist on the classic Trolli experience.

"We spoke directly with Trolli fans when developing this new product, and we believe the combination of our signature neon colors and delicious, yet unexpected fruit flavors will make these gummies a new fan favorite," said Hope Hruska, brand manager at Trolli. "Our consumers are seeking more unconventional candy offerings and this new innovation delivers on that with two tasty flavors and bold, eye-catching colors in every Trolli crawler that fans won't be able to get enough of."

Trolli Sour Electric Crawlers have a combination of worldly flavors inspired by market trends among consumers and come in three flavor combinations, including:

Strawberry Watermelon

Blueberry Lemonade

Dragon Fruit Mango, a trending flavor that's new to the gummi category

Starting November 1, fans can take their tongues on a sweet and sour joy ride when Trolli Sour Electric Crawlers make their debut at 7-Eleven stores nationwide. As one of the largest convenience store chains in the United States, 7-Eleven provides widespread accessibility for candy lovers to indulge in the new treat. The product will expand to additional retailers in December. Trolli Sour Electric Crawlers are available in 4.25-oz. and 6.3-oz. packs for a suggested retail price between $1.99 and $2.79. Price and pack size availability may vary.

