Ferrara recently introduced new Trolli Sour Duo Crawlers and SweeTARTS Gummy Fruity Splitz, both available this month.

Trolli Sour Duo Crawlers combine two layers—one chewy and one soft—sending consumers' taste buds on a sour journey with three tropical flavor combinations: Mango Pineapple, Citrus Watermelon, and Strawberry Guava.

Suggested retail prices include:

3-oz. Value Peg: SRP $1.00-$1.99

4.25-oz. Medium Peg: SRP $1.29-$2.49

6.3-oz. Large Peg: SRP $1.99-$2.99

SweeTARTS Gummy Fruity Splitz are single fruit-flavored gummies that “split” into two sides, giving gummy fans the best of both worlds: a sweet side and a tangy tart one with a soft bouncy gummy texture. Each pack includes six different flavors: Blue Punch, Cherry, Grape, Orange, Lemon, and Apple.

Suggested retail prices are $1.09 per 3.5-oz. Peg and $2.19 per 6-oz. Peg.