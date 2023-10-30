GOOD GOOD has launched its limited-edition Belgian Choco White Spread. Just in time for the holiday season, the Belgian Choco White Spread is the latest addition to the brand’s better-for-you collection.

With just 3g of sugar per serving, the Belgian Choco White Spread offers nutrition without compromising on taste and texture. Like all GOOD GOOD products, the spread is made with high-quality, natural ingredients and is free from added sugar and artificial additives.

According to a survey by the International Food Information Council earlier this year, 72% of Americans are looking to limit or avoid sugar consumption. Meeting shoppers where it matters most, GOOD GOOD believes that food should taste good and be good for you too. This drives its dedication to providing healthy products that consumers can feel good about.

“As consumers increasingly look to reduce their sugar intake, we’re thrilled to debut Belgian Choco White Spread just in time to experience its magic this holiday season,” said Gardar Stefansson, CEO & co-founder of GOOD GOOD. “At GOOD GOOD, we are on a mission to revolutionize pantry staples by introducing better-for-you alternatives to traditional products we know and love. An ode to our love for chocolate, this Belgian Choco White Spread adds a touch of sweetness to your daily life, with ingredients you don't have to worry about. We’re excited to introduce this limited seasonal offering to health-conscious consumers and encourage them to immerse themselves in the dreamy world of white chocolate while it’s available.”

Like all GOOD GOOD products, the Belgian Choco White Spread is naturally sweetened, and free of added sugars. The spread is also gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegetarian friendly.

The Belgian Choco White Spread is now available in select stores and online at goodgoodbrand.com at an SRP of $9.99.