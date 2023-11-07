Ferrero Travel Market recently exhibited at the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, where the company underlined its next year focus on consolidating its position in the gifting need state area, developing the unexploited potential in the biscuits category, and keeping its commitment on a more sustainable future.

The power of gifting

Gifting is a key purchase driver for the modern travelling shopper, and Ferrero recognizes the potential for the confectionery sector to deliver gifting products for consumers of all ages. Among the innovations showcased by Ferrero at the event were the travel retail exclusive Kinder Mix Koala, which combines a sweet treat with the iconic Kinder flavor, with a cuddly toy for younger travelers. The toy also combines both play and learning, with a QR code which gives users access to an augmented reality experience and educational content, to inspire young minds.

Leveraging the power of iconic brands is at the heart of Ferrero’s innovation journey and the company has further developed the Kinder offer in travel retail with the debut of the Kinder Chocolate Pencil Case, which takes the beloved brand beyond the confectionery sector to provide a beloved lifestyle offer. The pencil case can be personalized to suit each user, with children able to apply their photo and favorite stickers to create a gift for themselves.

Finally, for younger shoppers, is the Kinder Surprise Paw Patrol. Created in partnership with the children’s TV phenomenon, each pack contains 100% Paw Patrol toys, so younger shoppers can collect the whole set and carry them around in the specially-created suitcase-shaped pack.

More grown up shoppers remain a vital part of Ferrero’s plans for the travel retail sector and the company is leveraging the power of its famous and loved Rocher brand with the Rocher Iconic Gift tin. This brand new travel retail exclusive SKU features a premium golden tin of Ferrero Rocher ready to share with loved ones and presented in a stunning gifting tin that can be upcycled to create a beautiful decoration.

Innovating in the biscuit category

Last year, Ferrero announced its foray into the under-served biscuit category with the launch of La Biscotteria. This year in Cannes, the company showcased its new release, which puts a focus on creating memorable moments for the whole family. Kinderini is the first biscuit that is aimed at families travelling with young children and the playful designs create a fun sharing moment for all generations. This game-changing creation takes the heart of the iconic Kinder brand into the biscuit category to create engagement and excitement for younger shoppers, with the first Kinder experience available in a biscuit with friable dough. Each piece is crafted from high-quality ingredients, using state-of-the-art technology and imbued with both the Kinder taste and the brand’s touch of fun in the eyes and mouth of the playful designs.

The 18-face designs are crafted for fun family bonding moments and they are the focus of a digital campaign which has been rolled out alongside the launch. By accessing a dedicate gaming platform, shoppers can compete against friends and family to win by mimicking the face of their Kinderini as fast as possible.

The offer for retail partners from La Biscotteria is also being further enhanced by the launch of Kinder Duo, Kinder Cards, and Kinder Happy Hippo.

Creating a sustainable future

Sustainability has never been more important to travelling shoppers than it is today, and Ferrero is working hard to create an offer which appeals to the sustainable demands of the company’s travelling consumers.

Everything the company does is guided by its four pillars: Protecting the environment, sustainably sourcing high quality ingredients, promoting responsible consumption, and empowering people.

For this reason, all the brands presented novelties with a more sustainable approach.

The new Ferrero Rocher Iconic Gift is presented in a premium tin, which, once the pralines are eaten, can be upcycled in many creative ways, giving it a new use and a new life. A QR code on the pack offers design and decoration suggestions to inspire consumers to create a gift that last. The Rocher brand has undergone an overhaul in sustainability packaging, with the T30 and T16 boxes now eco-designed from polypropylene (PP), which is an easier-to-recycle material and delivers the quality expected from the iconic brand, with its iconic transparency, but in a more sustainable format.

The tins and packaging for the Kinder Mix Koala and Kinder Chocolate Pencil Case are also specially designed to be reused and loved after use to reduce waste. Furthermore, the new Kinder Surprise Paw Patrolcomes with a special cardboard suitcase with two re-use features: One side can be transformed into a diorama to display the toys, while the other can be used as a playset to create Paw Patrol stories.

Ferrero Travel Markets General Manager Sergio Salvagno says: “Our return to Cannes this year was a complete success and we were delighted to have the chance to share our new innovations and products with our partners around the world. Innovation and creating moments of joy are what we do at Ferrero and these new products, alongside our dedicated focus on sustainability and delivering memorable gifting experiences, will continue to enchant shoppers and drive growth for our partners in travel retail.”