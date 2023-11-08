Hilliards Chocolates, a New England makers of artisan chocolates and specialty candies, has opened a candy store pop-up at Time Out Market in Boston. The market is located at 401 Park Drive, and is open daily from 11 am to 8 pm.

Hilliards will offer its signature favorites such as boxed handcrafted assorted chocolates, copper kettle fudge, small batch caramels, toffees, brittles, truffles and more. Seasonal and specialty selections include Craft Beer Brittle infused with local Shovel Town Brewery IPA, Pumpkin Pie Fudge, and Pumpkin Spice Caramels. In coming weeks, the Hilliards Time Out Market store will be stocked with holiday gifts including Peppermint Bark and Hanukkah Bark.

“We are truly excited to bring our family's sweet legacy to Time Out Market in Boston,” said Maegan McCarthy Dec, president of Hilliards Chocolates. “Our handcrafted chocolates have been cherished for many many years, and I’m so pleased that now a new generation of Bostonians will have the opportunity to discover our bestsellers as well as our seasonal confections and gifts."

Founded in 1924, Hilliards Chocolates has been creating handcrafted chocolates and candies for nearly a century. The company continues to be family-run and led by the fourth generation, the founders’ great granddaughters, sisters Maegan McCarthy Dec and Erin McCarthy Fernandez. Over the years, Hilliards has established signature products that have endured the test of time along with an ever-evolving selection of innovative confections that embrace culinary trends and satisfy a more adventurous sweet tooth.

Hilliards Chocolates can be purchased online at hilliardscandy.com and at retail stores in North Easton, Norwell, and Mansfield, MA.