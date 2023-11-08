Ghirardelli Chocolate Company today announced that official Peppermint Bark season is back, with the return of its festive lineup of offerings, including two new products—a Peppermint Bark Squares Gift and Peppermint Bark Baking Mix Ins—available now at Ghirardelli.com, Ghirardelli stores, and select retailers nationwide.

“At Ghirardelli, we’re passionate about spreading holiday joy and know that the return of Peppermint Bark season is something our fans look forward to each year,” said Bobby Oliver, Ghirardelli’s vice president of marketing. “We like to say it’s not the holiday season without Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark, and with more offerings than ever before, everyone can enjoy our classic festive treats for all sorts of different holiday occasions."

Since 2004, Ghirardelli has been spreading holiday cheer with shareable Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Squares, a treat that has become synonymous with the season. The company has become the U.S. Peppermint Bark market leader in terms of sales. Today, Peppermint Bark is available in a variety of formats for every occasion.

Ghirardelli’s lineup of Peppermint Bark offerings includes:

Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Squares: Rich chocolate layers with festive peppermint in individually wrapped Squares; the perfect Holiday treat.

NEW Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Squares Gift: Ghirardelli’s #1 Christmas item in a gift box wrapped in red and white stripes perfect for gifting.

NEW Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Baking Mix Ins: Indulgent and easy to enjoy for baking Peppermint Bark cookies.

On National Peppermint Bark Day, December 1, and the day after, New York City locals and visitors alike are invited to experience Ghirardelli’s first-ever human-size snow globe at Hudson Yards. The life-size installation allows guests to step inside the snow globe, making for the ultimate Instagrammable holiday photo-op. Ghirardelli will also hand out complimentary Peppermint Bark Squares and Peppermint Hot Cocoa to visitors both days. The following week, from December 7 to 10, the snow globe and Ghirardelli team will move across town and host passersby at Pershing Square Café near Grand Central Station.

On the other coast, at Ghirardelli Square in San Francsico, holiday decorations are up to enjoy from now through New Year’s Day, a merry backdrop for visiting the newly renovated Original Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop. On National Peppermint Bark Day, December 1, Ghirardelli Square will host a family- and pet-friendly event that will feature the Ghirardelli marquee sign dressed up in Peppermint Bark colors and visitors can enjoy complimentary Peppermint Bark Squares.

In addition to the in-person Peppermint Bark Day activations and holiday retail offerings, Ghirardelli enthusiasts can also visit Ghirardelli Chocolate Shops nationwide to enjoy classic and holiday treats including the seasonal favorite Peppermint Bark Hot Fudge Sundae and Peppermint Hot Cocoa, available now for a limited time.