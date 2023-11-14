Kocoatrait has introduced India's 1st Chocolate Soirée, an all-new innovative, impactful 60-minute format using fine flavor origin Bean to Bar chocolates for engagement of top management, visitors. guests, employees, or any group. The soirée can hosted with a formal setup or a casual setup during the evening with chocolates for friends and family at a club or home.

A chocolate soirée is an indulgent event centered around the enjoyment and celebration of chocolate in various forms. Conceptualized and hosted by L Nitin Chordia, India's 1st certified chocolate taster (aka India's only chocolate sommelier) which uses single origin sustainable bean-to-bar fine flavored chocolates to entertain, engage, and impress upon the audience Indian chocolates, and demonstrate sustainability, zero waste, circular economy, and inclusivity in product development designed with a fun and education-based approach.

Whether you're hosting one or attending, there are several benefits to such an event:

Gourmet experience: A chocolate soirée offers a gourmet experience where attendees can savor high-quality chocolates, often from different regions and with various flavor profiles. It's an opportunity to explore the nuances of chocolate just like one would with wine, cheese, tea, or coffee. Social gathering: It provides a great excuse for people to come together and socialize. Sharing chocolate and discussing its flavors can be a fantastic icebreaker or conversation starter. Tasting education: Guests can learn about the complexities of chocolate, including the differences between dark, milk, and white chocolate. They can also discover the unique flavor notes that come from specific cacao bean varieties and processing techniques. Pairing opportunities: Chocolate soirées often feature chocolate pairings with wine, tea, coffee, or other beverages. This allows participants to discover how different drinks complement or enhance the flavors of chocolate. Supporting local businesses: Chocolate soirées feature local & artisanal craft chocolates. Attending such an event help support small businesses and the local economy. Chocolate knowledge: Guests can leave the soirée with a deeper understanding of chocolate, its history, and its cultural significance. They also gain insight into the ethical and sustainable aspects of chocolate. Entertainment: Chocolate soirées can include entertainment elements such as live music, chocolate-themed games, or even chocolate-related contests, adding an element of fun to the evening. Sweet memories: Attending or hosting a chocolate soirée creates lasting memories. The joy of indulging in chocolate and the shared experiences with business associates, friends, or family can be cherished for years to come. Gift ideas: These events can be an excellent source of inspiration for gift ideas. Guests might discover new favorite chocolates or chocolate-related products that they can give as gifts on various occasions. Relaxation and enjoyment: Lastly, a chocolate soirée offers a chance to unwind and enjoy the simple pleasure of chocolate in a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere.

