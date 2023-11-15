Béquet Caramel, renowned for its award-winning gourmet caramel, has announced the company's first venture into the chocolate category with all-new Béquet Caramel Cups.

Béquet Caramel Cups are a twist on the classic peanut butter cup. Each Caramel Cup features a center of Béquet Celtic Sea Salt Gourmet Caramel Sauce, enveloped in milk chocolate.

Béquet Caramel Co-President Jon Nielsen expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "Our team has poured their passion into our new Caramel Cups, and we believe they represent the epitome of indulgence. Our customers have long been asking us to marry chocolate with our caramel and good things come to those who wait. We're confident that our new Caramel Cups will introduce our world-renowned caramel to a new category of chocolate aficionados who will fall in love with the Béquet brand."

The Caramel Cups are now available for purchase on the company's website and through select retailers starting this month.