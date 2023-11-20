Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Bell) has announced the expansion of its Global Consumer & Sensory Science organization by investing in a fully equipped, best-in-class Consumer Science Sensory Center at Bell’s global headquarters in Northbrook, IL.

This investment demonstrates Bell’s commitment to its global strategy and heightened focus on putting the consumer first. Consumers experience products via an interplay of their five key senses, allowing them to engage in products in unique ways. This Center will infuse consumer voice into the creation process to inspire memorable flavors and fragrances that fit brand, performance, and emotion.

With its roots at Bell’s Northbrook campus, the company’s Consumer & Sensory Science (CSS) professionals work hand-in-hand with its Flavor and Fragrance teams to foster deep collaboration and creativity. The Center enhances Consumer Sensory capabilities locally and is integral to Bell’s global CSS team, with locations in the U.S., Mexico, Germany, and Colombia.

The plans for the investment include a new, 6,500-square-foot Consumer Science Sensory Center, set to open in Q4 2024. The Center will house Bell’s CSS team and include space for a focus group room with a viewing area, testing booths, kitchen, reception area, and workspaces. Following the grand opening, Bell’s customers will have the opportunity to tour the facility and discuss utilizing the Center’s capabilities.

Karen Graves, Bell’s senior director of consumer and sensory sciences, states “Consumers are the final users of Bell’s flavors and fragrances and we are very excited to incorporate their voice throughout the development process.”

Stay tuned for more information about Bell’s Consumer Science Sensory Center opening later in 2024.