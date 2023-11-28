Candy Industry will host a webinar on Wednesday, December 6, at 2:00 pm ET, on natural colors in confectionery. Registration is free; click here to register.

With artificial colors under regulatory fire, there’s never been a better time to transition to eye-catching, nostalgic colors made from simple, recognizable ingredients for your confections. But how do you select the right shades and what are the essential considerations for achieving bright and stable colors? Whether it’s vivid pinks and reds or violet and orange hues, EXBERRY by GNT has you covered with over 400 shades of vibrant, natural colors made from fruits, vegetables, and plants.

Key takeaways:

Discover the “must-know” considerations when formulating with plant-based colors in confections

Explore examples of Red-3 replacements in a variety of applications, including gummies, hard-panned, and high-boil candies

Learn expert tips to ensure that bright colors stay vibrant throughout their shelf life

Click here to register for this exclusive webinar.