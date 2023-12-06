Nassau Candy, manufacturer of specialty and private label confections, will soon be unveiling a new look for its Decades Box Nostalgic Candy Gift Sets. The redesign serves up a more interactive experience, making the Decades Boxes more giftable, while featuring a new assortment of nostalgic goodies.

Each new Decades Box has the signature look and feel of the decade while still creating a cohesive presentation when merchandised together. But what makes the redesign extra fun and interactive are hidden facts about that particular decade incorporated into the design. This is intended to spark memories, conversation, and add to the nostalgic experience.

Not only does the new art make the Decades Boxes more appealing gifts, it also makes merchandising simple. The new package art is vertical on one side and horizontal on the other, allowing for multiple merchandising options.

Also new for the relaunch is the addition of a 2000’s box. It joins the current Decades Box line which features 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s boxes.

“Nostalgic candies are the most sought-after confectionery items,” said Dana Rodio, director of brand strategy for Nassau Candy. “Our redesigned Decades Boxes offer up their longtime candy favorites all in one place, while transporting them back in time with nostalgic imagery and fun facts. That’s why the entire Decades Box line has long been a favorite gift for milestone birthdays and as party centerpieces.”

The fully redesigned Decades Boxes are available and shipping. To see the entire line of Decades Boxes and other Nassau Candy gifting options, visit nassaucandy.com.