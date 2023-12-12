Starburst, part of the Mars Wrigley family of brands, is encouraging fans to put themselves and their passions first by applying to the Starburst "Pink Passion Protection Program" for a chance to put a little extra "fun money" in their pockets this holiday season to pursue their most beloved hobbies and interests or to discover something new. Through the Pink Passion Protection Program, Starburst is giving away 100 digital prizes of $312 to help fans unwrap joy in their own unique ways—from gaming and sports, to arts and crafts, to music and reading.

After chewing the numbers and doing some "Starburst Math," the brand found that, on average, people spend $312 more on holiday gifts for others than on experiences for themselves; meaning the more money spent on loved ones, the less money people have to follow their own passions or discover something new. That's why the Starburst Pink Passion Protection Program sweepstakes, in partnership with wallet pass engagement platform BambuMeta, is providing fans with an extra $312 this year in the hopes that the spirit of holiday gift giving won't stop fans from unwrapping their own universe of joy.

Through December 31, Starburst fans can visit starburst.bambumeta.com to enter for a chance to fuel their fun and win one of 100 monetary prizes. Winners will be notified via push notification and by email and can access the prize loaded directly onto the Starburst Card from BambuMeta in their smartphones' digital wallet or claim it via email.

"Our goal is always to inspire moments of everyday happiness," says Ro Cheng, marketing director at Mars Wrigley. "We understand that there's more demand on our wallets during the holiday season—but pursuing our passions often brings the most joy. So, with the Starburst "Pink Passion Protection Program," we're hoping we can help bring some fun and creativity back into the lives of 100 lucky people."

From the musicians and bookworms to the gamers and crafters, the Pink Passion Protection Program wants to provide Starburst fans with a little extra "fun money" to fuel their passions, so their interests don't have to take a back seat during holiday festivities. For more information on the Starburst Pink Passion Protection Program and to view the full entry rules, visit Starburst.BambuMeta.com. Fans are encouraged to share their passion purchases on Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag #PassionProtection and tag @Starburst.

