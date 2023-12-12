In a recent survey conducted by Hubscore, findings revealed that four in five Americans love to put candies in their Christmas stockings during the holiday season, while only a few preferred to fill them with small toys and gift cards. Hubscore also delved into America's Favorite Christmas Candy by State, and the most popular candy came out to be the chocolatey classic: Kit Kat.
According to America’s Favorite Christmas Candy by State Report, a comprehensive study by research firm HubScore that delved into a survey of the top 20 favorite Christmas candies, Kit Kat ranked top in 13 states followed by a tie between Skittles and candy canes, both ranked top in six states.
The study also found the top Christmas candies in each state. Here’s the list:
- Arizona - KitKat
- Arkansas - Skittles
- California - Kit Kat
- Colorado - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- Connecticut - Reindeer Corn
- Delaware - Snickers
- District of Columbia - Peppermint Bark
- Florida - Candy Canes
- Georgia - Skittles
- Hawaii - Peppermint Bark
- Idaho - Reese's Pieces
- Illinois - Kit Kat
- Indiana - M&Ms
- Iowa - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- Kansas - Reese's Pieces
- Kentucky - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- Louisiana - Kit Kat
- Maine - M&Ms
- Maryland - Kit Kat
- Massachusetts - Kit Kat
- Michigan - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- Minnesota - M&Ms
- Mississippi - Kit Kat
- Missouri - Reese's Pieces
- Montana - Candy Canes
- Nebraska - Snickers
- Nevada - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- New Hampshire - Kit Kat
- New Jersey - Reese's Pieces
- New Mexico - Skittles
- New York - Kit Kat
- North Carolina - M&Ms
- North Dakota - Hershey's Kisses
- Ohio - Candy Canes
- Oklahoma - Kit Kat
- Oregon - Starburst
- Pennsylvania - Kit Kat
- Rhode Island - M&Ms
- South Carolina - Candy Canes
- South Dakota - Snickers
- Tennessee - Kit Kat
- Texas - Candy Canes
- Utah - Snickers
- Vermont - Skittles
- Virginia - Kit Kat
- Washington - Reindeer Corn
- West Virginia - Candy Canes
- Wisconsin - Reese's Pieces
- Wyoming - Skittles