In a recent survey conducted by Hubscore, findings revealed that four in five Americans love to put candies in their Christmas stockings during the holiday season, while only a few preferred to fill them with small toys and gift cards. Hubscore also delved into America's Favorite Christmas Candy by State, and the most popular candy came out to be the chocolatey classic: Kit Kat.

According to America’s Favorite Christmas Candy by State Report, a comprehensive study by research firm HubScore that delved into a survey of the top 20 favorite Christmas candies, Kit Kat ranked top in 13 states followed by a tie between Skittles and candy canes, both ranked top in six states.

The study also found the top Christmas candies in each state. Here’s the list: