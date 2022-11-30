Wisevoter, a bipartisan educational platform, delved into America’s favorite Christmas treats this year by state.

Cheesecake won the Christmas favorite this year by coming out on top in 28 states, followed by sugar cookies winning the hearts of 17 states. Some of the other favorites that came out on top were eggnog and cinnamon rolls. Hot chocolate also seems to be in most states' Top 5 favorites.

Click here to see the Top 5 Christmas favorites by state, or check out the map above.