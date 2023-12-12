To help novelty-seeking cannasseurs add a bit more jolly to their holiday season, Hometown Hero, the veteran-supporting cannabusiness of hemp-derived THC and cannabidiol-based products, has announced its 2023 “12 Days of Cannabis” Advent Calendar.

Retailing for $79.99, the 12-box holiday gift set features 24 edibles, which range from 10mg to 25mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. Each mystery box contains two of the company’s favorite gummies, cereal bites, taffies, caramel, and chocolate, including a pair of exclusive items only available in the holiday gift set.

“Tis the season to enjoy with friends and family, and our advent calendar captures the holiday spirit for cannasseurs who enjoy hemp-derived cannabis products,” said Lukas Gilkey, CEO and cofounder of Hometown Hero. “We’re also getting in on the holiday laughs by putting together our jolly list of films for the 12 days of cannabis.”

About Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero, headquartered in Austin, Texas, manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, HHC and CBDA + CBGA products. Founded in 2015 by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of all proceeds to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit hometownhero.com.