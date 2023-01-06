- Harry & David Seven Days of Love Advent Calendar; $129.99
- This gift features seven drawers, each with an uplifting message. Consumers can open a drawer each day to reveal treats like valentine chocolate-covered OREO's, heart truffles, sea salt caramels, dark chocolate Moose Munch Premium Popcorn, and more. The box can be used for keepsakes long after the goodies are gone.
- Harry & David HoneyBell Kisses With Chocolate; $49.99
- These citrus fruits offer the sweetness of mandarins with the tartness of grapefruit. The package also includes heart-shaped milk chocolate truffles.
- Harry & David Vintage Candy Dispenser with Treats; $69.99
- This candy dispenser comes with over a pound of assorted jellybeans.
Harry & David debuts Valentine's Day advent calendar, vintage candy dispenser
Suggested retail prices range from $49.99 to $129.99.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM's Harry & David brand recently released news products for Valentine's Day. The new products include: