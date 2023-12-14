Sugar Plum Chocolate has released its Wonderful Winter Chocolate Collection, an assortment that retails for $39.95. The gift box of chocolate treasures is "carefully curated to bring warmth and joy to [consumers'] winter celebrations," according to the company.
The Wonderful Winter Chocolate Collection includes five different types of confections. Each box includes:
- 4-oz. of Milk & White Chocolate Peppermint Snowflakes
- 3-oz. of Milk Chocolate Holiday Pretzel w/ Red and Green Drizzle
- 3-oz. of Milk Chocolate Holiday Nonpareils
- 3.6-oz. of Milk Chocolate Holiday Sandwich Cookies w/ Red and Green Drizzle
- 4-oz. of Holiday Milk Chocolate Spiced Cookie Bark