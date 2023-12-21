Oobli, a company known for its healthy sugar alternatives, has introduced Oobli Milk Chocolate bars into its growing sweet protein-powered product portfolio, as well as an expanded line of dark chocolate bars. For those looking for a sweet treat with less guilt, Oobli’s chocolate bars are a gut- and blood-sugar friendly option.

By adding a tiny amount of sweet protein for sweetness—instead of sugar or alternative sweeteners—Oobli Milk Chocolates contain 70% less sugar than traditional milk chocolate bars. Sweet proteins are like any other type of dietary protein, except they happen to taste sweet. Derived from small, rare fruits that grow near the Equator, sweet proteins don't affect blood sugar, insulin or the gut microbiome, making them a healthy alternative to alternative sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, stevia, and erythritol.

“Until now, consumers have needed to compromise on taste if they wanted a low-sugar alternative. With Oobli sweet proteins, there is now a solution to enjoy chocolate with a whole lot less guilt,” said Ali Wing, CEO, Oobli. “Chocolates are a proof point of Oobli’s ability to sweeten foods in a healthier way with no compromise on your gut or taste buds.”

Oobli is also relaunching its dark chocolate bars with a craft specialty approach in four brand new flavors. Known as a dark chocolate option, Oobli’s new protein-powered dark chocolate bars have 1g of sugar per serving without the inclusion of any alternative sweeteners.

Other attributes of the chocolates include:

Four flavors: Cocoa Dreams, Let’s Go Nuts, Almond Crunch, Crisp ‘n Rice

4g of sugar (or less) per serving (Milk Chocolate)

Only 1g of added sugar per serving (Milk Chocolate)

Keto-friendly with only 4–7g net carbs per serving

High in fiber (8–10g per serving)

No refined sugars

No alternative or artificial sweeteners

Oobli Milk Chocolates are available for purchase immediately at oobli.com, Amazon, and local Southern California retailers. Oobli’s expanded line of Dark Chocolates will be available shortly after the launch of Milk Chocolates. Both chocolate lines are sold in a four or eight-pack.

