Oobli (formerly Joywell Foods) today debuted Oobli chocolate bars, the first-ever sweet protein-powered-product brought to market.

Oobli’s first commercially available product will be chocolate bars that can be savored in three flavors—70% silky cacao, sea salt flakes, and raspberry bits—all available for pre-sale now at oobli.com. The bars contain 70% less sugar than most chocolate bars on the market, making them gut- and diabetic-friendly. Oobli chocolates are manufactured in a dairy-free, nut-free, kosher facility in California. The suggested retail price is $17.00 per three-pack of bars.

Oobli, whose new name was inspired by folklore stories about fruits and berries that are so sweet that kids forget their mother’s milk, is a sweet protein platform differentiated by its ability to recreate the sweet proteins found in nature identically, affordably, and at scale.

“We are on a mission to transform the world with healthy sweetness, and we’re very excited to announce the first-ever, sweet-protein-powered products in the form of chocolate bars,” said Oobli CEO Ali Wing. “Oobli sweet proteins are good for your health and climate-friendly. Stay tuned for even more sweet treats to come from Oobli in 2023.”

Oobli’s product platform, which utilizes a proprietary microbial fermentation process to produce nature-identical sweet proteins, has caught the attention of prominent investors. Recently, it raised $25 million in Series B funding led by Piva Capital with participation from B37 Ventures and Global Brain Corporation, as well as existing investors Khosla Ventures, Evolv Ventures, SOSV IndieBio, and Alumni Ventures.