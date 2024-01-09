Chocolove recently released its lineup of 2024 Valentine's Day gourmet, limited-edition chocolate.

The collection includes individually wrapped heart-shaped bites and individual bars. The 9.6-ounce packs of heart-shaped bites retail for $7.99 to $9.99, and the 3.2-ounce bars retail for $2.99 to $3.49.

Individually wrapped heart-shaped bites:

Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Hearts : Heart-shaped chocolate bites with cinnamon salted caramel filling in 55% Belgian dark chocolate

: Heart-shaped chocolate bites with cinnamon salted caramel filling in 55% Belgian dark chocolate Dark Chocolate Very Cherry Hearts: Heart-shaped chocolate bites with cherry puree filling in 55% Belgian dark chocolate

Three individual bars:

Cherry Cordial in Dark Chocolate : 55% Belgian dark chocolate with cherry filling

: 55% Belgian dark chocolate with cherry filling Raspberry Rose in Ruby Chocolate : Raspberry and a hint of real rose enveloped in 34% ruby chocolate

: Raspberry and a hint of real rose enveloped in 34% ruby chocolate Cinnamon Ganache in Milk Chocolate: 33% Belgian milk chocolate with cinnamon ganache filling

The Valentine’s Day Collection bars and heart-shaped bites are available at Sprouts, Albertsons, Whole Foods Markets, Natural Grocers, New Seasons Market, Amazon, and Chocolove.com.

All products are ethically sourced, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Rainforest Alliance Certified, meaning the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic, and environmental sustainability.