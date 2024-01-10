IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has launched an exclusive Oreo Funko POP! Vinyl Figure. The collaboration brings together the Oreo cookie brand and Funko Pop's iconic collectible style.

“We are excited to introduce the first-ever Oreo Funko POP! Vinyl Figure, exclusively available at IT'SUGAR,” said Justin Clinger, assistant vice president creative and marketing of IT’SUGAR. “This collectible is a unique fusion of two iconic brands, and a fantastic way for fans to showcase their love for Oreo in a fun and collectible form.”

The $15.99 Oreo Funko POP! Vinyl Figure captures the essence of the classic Oreo cookie with Funko Pop's signature design—featuring a larger-than-life head, a petite body, and a stylized appearance. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, this figure is a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike. This exclusive collectible celebrates the timeless charm of Oreo while showcasing the contemporary allure of Funko Pop's collectibles. Whether someone is a fan of the nostalgic appeal of Oreo or a devoted Funko POP! collector, this figure makes for a perfect addition to their collection. The exclusive figure can be found exclusively at IT'SUGAR stores and online.

For more information on the limited-edition Oreo Funko POP! Vinyl Figure, available exclusively at IT'SUGAR, please visit itsugar.com.

Related: VIDEO: Talking 'sugartainment' with IT'SUGAR Founder Jeff Rubin