On January 11, Mik Japan Co., Ltd., based in Osaka, Japan, launched a new subscription service delivering Japanese snacks to people living in the U.S. This service delivers carefully selected, high-quality Japanese snacks directly to customers each month. The new concept behind the service is for customers to experience Japanese culture through its snacks.

Sakura Base, a service of Mik Japan, delivers a monthly assortment of special Japanese snacks entitled Osaka Box. This snack box featuring 25 to 30 popular products is exported directly from Japan, ensuring authentic quality and taste. Japanese snacks are reportedly renowned for their unique flavors and beautiful appearance.

The price for the box is $29.58 (4,250 yen) to $34.80 (5,000 yen) per month, not including shipping, and each box contains 25–30 pieces of snacks and candy.