Jelly Belly Candy Company is bringing new twists to fan-favorite collections this year at the Specialty Food Association 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show, taking place in Las Vegas from January 21–23.

On the showroom floor at booth 927, attendees will get a chance to see the Jelly Belly BeanBoozled 7th Edition line, featuring two new flavors, Wet Dog and Burnt Rubber, paired with two delicious counterparts, Top Banana and Licorice, as well as Harry Potter items to excite the Wizarding World; and the Boba Milk Tea collection, which includes five trending flavors.

“There’s no better way to experience flavor firsthand, so we are thrilled to be on-site at the Winter Fancy Food Show to give attendees a taste of our new products,” says Rob Swaigen, vice president of global marketing at Jelly Belly Candy Company. “We know how much Jelly Belly fans love our BeanBoozled collection, so we decided to bring double the excitement with new wacky flavors, Wet Dog and Burnt Rubber, and two classic counterparts, Top Banana and Licorice. Our Wizarding World fans are always delighted to see new products, so expanding our Harry Potter collection was without question.”

A full list of what Jelly Belly plans to showcase at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show includes: