Jelly Belly Candy Company is bringing new twists to fan-favorite collections this year at the Specialty Food Association 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show, taking place in Las Vegas from January 21–23.
On the showroom floor at booth 927, attendees will get a chance to see the Jelly Belly BeanBoozled 7th Edition line, featuring two new flavors, Wet Dog and Burnt Rubber, paired with two delicious counterparts, Top Banana and Licorice, as well as Harry Potter items to excite the Wizarding World; and the Boba Milk Tea collection, which includes five trending flavors.
“There’s no better way to experience flavor firsthand, so we are thrilled to be on-site at the Winter Fancy Food Show to give attendees a taste of our new products,” says Rob Swaigen, vice president of global marketing at Jelly Belly Candy Company. “We know how much Jelly Belly fans love our BeanBoozled collection, so we decided to bring double the excitement with new wacky flavors, Wet Dog and Burnt Rubber, and two classic counterparts, Top Banana and Licorice. Our Wizarding World fans are always delighted to see new products, so expanding our Harry Potter collection was without question.”
A full list of what Jelly Belly plans to showcase at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show includes:
- BeanBoozled welcomes the 7th edition in various formats so consumers can take it on the go or enjoy it at home:
- BeanBoozled 7th Edition Full Sealed End Box: consumers can test their luck with this item. Fans could taste a weird flavor like Wet Dog or pick out a tasty flavor like Top Banana.
- BeanBoozled 7th Edition Gift Box: spin the wheel with family and friends for a chance to taste a wacky or delicious flavor.
- BeanBoozled 7th Edition Bag: allows fans to take the fun on the go; pass the bag around to test your luck with 10 weird and wild flavor pairings.
- BeanBoozled 7th Edition Mystery Bean Dispenser: those brave enough to try will either end up with a weird flavor like Burnt Rubber or a classic flavor like Licorice.
- BeanBoozled 7th Edition Spinner Tin: gives a new spin on the classic BeanBoozled challenge; the container holds 20 lookalike weird or delicious flavors that will test consumers’ taste buds.
-
Jelly Belly Harry Potter Collection: expands its line with four new products available before the 2024 holiday season:
- Harry Potter Marauder’s Map Advent Calendar: count down to the holidays with Wizarding World trivia and an assortment of delicious Jelly Belly jelly beans for each day.
- Harry Potter Mini Butterbeer Glass Mug: filled with Butterbeer jelly beans so Harry Potter fans can give a mini cheers on the go.
- Harry Potter Pumpkin Juice Bottle: contains Pumpkin Pie jelly beans just like the popular Hogwarts drink for fans to enjoy.
- Harry Potter Honeydukes Tin: filled with Magical Sweets chewy candy and makes for the perfect Hogwarts collectible item.
- Jelly Belly Boba Milk Tea Jelly Bean Collection: A balance of tea, tapioca, and flavor, these internationally inspired jelly beans include Mango, Taro, Matcha, Strawberry, and Thai Milk Tea.
- Jelly Belly Boba Milk Tea Gift Box: showcases the boba beverage flavors in a stylish box with all five Boba Milk Tea flavors.
- Jelly Belly Boba Milk Tea Bag: features all five Boba Milk Tea jelly beans, to be enjoyed solo.
- Jelly Belly Boba Milk Tea Grab & Go Bag: consumers can enjoy all five boba milk tea jelly bean flavors on the go.
- Jelly Belly Boba Milk Tea Mini Cup: suitable for boba accessory lovers, resembling everyone’s favorite boba beverage as a key chain and filled with all five boba milk tea jelly bean flavors.