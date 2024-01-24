IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has announced the launch of a licensing deal with Mattel, introducing three exclusive Barbie Chocolate Bars. The chocolate bars, priced at $3.99 each, will be available at IT’SUGAR stores and itsugar.com beginning on Thursday, January 25.

The IT'SUGAR Exclusive Barbie Collection celebrate Barbie's enduring legacy. The chocolate bars feature packaging inspired by Barbie's signature style, creating a visual delight for fans and collectors alike. The chocolate bars are just the beginning, as IT'SUGAR will soon introduce a variety of other Barbie-themed products in stores and on its website over the next month.

“We are excited to bring the magic of Barbie to life through our exclusive collaboration with Mattel,” said Justin Clinger, assistant vice president creative and marketing of IT’SUGAR. “These bars are just the beginning, and a delightful way for fans of all ages to experience the iconic Barbie brand."

On Thursday, January 25, the IT'SUGAR Exclusive Barbie Chocolate Bars will also be featured prominently across IT'SUGAR's social media channels. Customers and Barbie enthusiasts are invited to join the celebration of Barbie's timeless allure with these exclusive treats. Consumers can engage in the conversation on social media using the hashtag #BarbieBars.