This year for Valentine's Day, Sour Patch Kids is again releasing its Black Raspberry Sour Patch Kids Sour Heart candy.

Mondelēz International's Black Raspberry Sour Patch Kids Sour Hearts candy brings some edge to the traditional Valentine’s Day candy aisle with its bold-colored, soft and chewy black hearts, available for a limited time at major national retailers in two sizes, a 3.1-oz. Theater Box for $1.25 SRP, and a 3.4-oz. Gifting Heart-shaped box for $3.49 SRP.

Along with the return of Black Raspberry Sour Hearts and the brand’s other traditional Valentine’s Day favorites, Sour Patch Kids has also introduced a new multipack box containing 20 original treat size bags, perfect for the classroom exchange occasion—available for a limited time at major national retailers for $3.79 SRP.

Mondelēz International is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.