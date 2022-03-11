Company: SNAX-Sational Brands' Cookie Pop and Candy Pop

Website: www.cookiepopcandypop.com

Introduced: October 2021/March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.29-$4.99

Product Snapshot: SNAX-Sational Brand attended 2022's EXPO West and showcased “Candy Pop Made with Sour Patch Kids," introduced in October 2021, as its newest exciting flavor innovation, and Cookie Pop Popcorn Nutter Butter made with real Nutter Butter cookie pieces, which debuted in the 5.25-oz. bag in March 2021.

The brand also had its signatures OREO, Chips Ahoy!, Butterfinger, Twix, and Snickers available at the booth. The newest flavor offerings retail for $4.29–$4.99 at all Kroger Co. banners doors inclusive of Kroger, QFC, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Dillons, King Soopers, Smiths, Ralphs, Roundy's / Mariano's division, and ecommerce at https://www.cookiepopcandypop.com.

A portion of all proceeds are donated to official charity partner Ryan Seacrest Foundation.